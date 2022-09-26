 Skip to main content
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar

Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar

On September 26, Amazon announced that the sale, called "Prime Early Access Sale," will take place October 11-12.

 Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.

The company announced Monday that the sale, called "Prime Early Access Sale," will take place October 11-12. The 48-hour event is only for members of its Prime subscription program and will feature discounts on "hundreds of thousands" of items.

