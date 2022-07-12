Amazon Prime Day prime time for package theft

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
AIEA (KITV)- For two days every summer, the online retailer Amazon offers special online deals to their members as part of its Amazon Prime Event. But it's also a prime time for criminals to try and steal those purchases.
Crimestoppers says this is one of the days of the year, law enforcement has to really be concerned about online sales. It's not just about credit card theft. They have to be worried about the deliveries that are coming in the days to come.
“I Would never have thought it would happen to us in our neighborhood because it’s a dead end street. So it’s not like you can just drive through and speed off,” said package theft victim Kristoffer Jugueta.
In Aiea, Jugueta and his family were expecting their latest purchase to come in the mail on July 1st. They even got a phone notification that it was delivered. But someone stole their package out of their mailbox before they could get there. “I feel violated. I felt unsafe and to be honest, kind of mad,” said Jugueta.
It wasn't a high ticket item, but it was important. “It was shampoo for my baby daughter for her sensitive skin,” said Jugueta. “Whether it be during the holiday season or during Prime day, there are thieves out there that make it a habit to drive through different neighborhoods basically shopping for other people’s packages,” said Sgt Chris Kim from Crimestoppers.
Sgt. Kim says there are steps you can take to limit your risk. “You are able to leave comments where you can ask them to leave a package in particular parts of the house. Maybe behind a doorway or shed,” said Sgt Kim.
Keeping packages in a secure area or hidden from sight is helpful. Jugueta admits this may have something to do with his theft. “Our mailbox is kind of worn down and rusted. So the door kind of stays open unless you really push it in. So when a driver drove through he saw the box in our mailbox and it just attracted him to take it,” said Juqueta.
Crimestoppers says having a surveillance camera helps as well. Jugueta was able to catch the white minivan and the license plate on video. He's also made other changes to protect his future packages. “We replaced our mailbox with a locked mailbox, so can't really take anything anymore. We learned our lesson,” said Juqueta.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.