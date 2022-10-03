 Skip to main content
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Amazon on October 3 launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving government assistance.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving government assistance.

The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.

