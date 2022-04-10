Aloha Swap Meet is Booming

Business is booming for some island retailers since Covid restrictions have been dropped. A popular spot to shop for locals and visitors is the Aloha Stadium Swap meet that has been Hawaii's premier outdoor market since 1979. The Aloha Stadium in Halawa is a weekly flea market that gathers more than 700 stalls and vendors. Tali Toluta'u from Laie has been coming here since he was a young boy. "We've been coming over here to the swap meet from Laie for 30 years only place we come to get our surf shorts and aloha shirts, best place for locals best place for tourists to come. Good to see the swap meet back got choke action here. Anne Marie Smith lives on
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, "We like coming to the swap meet a lot we enjoy shopping as a family finding a lot of different trickets, and handmade products, we really enjoy it." Zandrea Hill-Breck is an Ewa Beach Resident " Well there's a lot of good deals and stuff and some things may be more expensive but you can bargain with people like oh year, this is $10 but I'll take it for $5 and they say yeah so you get deals in a lot of stuff like that. Locals have been flocking here to get their bargains for generations, now that the safe travels restrictions have been lifted, more visitors are coming here for those deals. Cali Mikusek is a visitor from Dallas "It's been so great, we already seen things I wanted to buy in Waikiki and found them cheaper here. It's almost overwhelming. So many things to see and so many vendors, It's almost overwhelming." Maile Fan is a long time swap meet vendor, "I've been selling swap meet for 30 something years, now it's back to business. Lots of customers after the covid. My business getting very good, very busy." Tito Leal is a visitor from San Jose
"So we were told about this place, which to shop local, just to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. Now that Covid has been lifted special being here back in real life again. Being with everyone shopping again." Tim Nguyen has been selling at the swap meet for over 20 years. " When no more social distance, because of covid we get more people even the mask we get in trouble, some people don't want to wear mask, now they feel free they feel the fresh air of Hawaii.
The Aloha Stadium Swap Meet is open during the weekend and on Wednesday. Admission is $1 per person, 12-years and older.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.