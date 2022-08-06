 Skip to main content
Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown Honolulu, officials said the need is greater

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early.

“My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh, healthy food for free. It made a huge difference, that’s why I’m back. I’m retired and I don’t have enough money for food,” said Susan Phan, a food recipient.

