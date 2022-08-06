Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown Honolulu, officials said the need is greater

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early.
“My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh, healthy food for free. It made a huge difference, that’s why I’m back. I’m retired and I don’t have enough money for food,” said Susan Phan, a food recipient.
1 in 6 families in Hawaii rely on a food pantry – or some type of supplement.
Aloha Harvest officials said the number of people that come to their monthly distributions is only increasing. Executive Director, Phil Acosta said he believes this food distribution will be larger than in July – where they fed almost 700 people.
”I think it’s partly due to raising awareness that these services are available. There are folks that were living paycheck to paycheck and now need our help amidst rising inflation and crazy gas prices,” said Acosta.
Aloha Harvest is the largest non-profit in Hawaii dedicated to fighting food insecurity. What makes them different from a pantry is they rescue excess food including prepared foods and fresh fruit from grocery stores like Food Land.
Their partners helped provide basic hygiene necessities as well.
“We need to serve those that are the most vulnerable. We as a church have a moral obligation to help the community in practical ways like offering water, food, clothing, and even COVID tests,” said Ryan Hillner, pastor at Reality Church of Honolulu.
Pastor Hillner said they are working with the Department of Education to hold weekly distributions outside of schools – or drop off bags to parents directly.