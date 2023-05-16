“Aloha Always Wins!” Children’s program and book fights bullying in schools

HONOLULU (KITV4) – More than 300 schools on Hawaii have “chosen aloha” through a program that fights bullying and violence in schools and it’s bringing the aloha back into the schools in the Aloha State.
The curriculum was created by a mother, Scarlett Lewis, who had lost her son in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. After her son’s tragic death, she decided to work towards a solution that could possibly prevent other tragedies from occurring and to build a culture of love and forgiveness in communities.
The local non-profit “Choose Aloha” Program teaches keiki to choose love and not hate, bullying, or self-harm. Hawaii has the most adoption of the free curriculum and is required by Hawaii’s Department of Education. The program has spread to all 50 states in America and over 120 countries in the world!
“If we can ‘vaccinate’ our keiki against bullying before it happens, we’re more likely to stop it. Our local children’s books also give educators, parents, and community members a safe space to start the conversation in a non-threatening, comfortable way,” said Aloha Ambassador Dawn O’Brien.
There are currently two children’s books in the Aloha series! First, “Aloha Allova: A Sacred Secret to Save the Day,” and “Aloha Always Wins!” They can be purchased in local bookstores such as Logos at Ward Centre and Life Resources on Sand Island, as well as Amazon.
