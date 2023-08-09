'All hands on deck' mindset in place to help those affected by the deadly Maui wildfires

People across the Hawaiian Islands and beyond are looking for ways to help the thousands of Maui residents impacted by the deadly fires. It has become an “all hands on deck” mindset.
“The devastation on Maui has really moved us as a café to use our platform to spread the word and raise funds. We also will advertise to those who want to help but don’t know where to start,” said Michelle Ching, owner of Farm to Barn Café.
Farm to Barn is looking to work specifically with restaurants and organizations operating on Maui. The restaurant has an active GoFundMe and made it easy to donate in person at the restaurant and for online orders.
Maui Mutual Aid fund is a group of neighbors on Maui right now collecting money and more so, household items for those impacted by the fires.
“We are on the ground with those impacted. When the first responders are out trying to end the emergency, we are in the communities and at the shelters offering immediate help,” said Nicole Huguenin, a volunteer.
Along with Red Cross and other non-profit organizations, some Airbnb owners are opening their homes to evacuees.
Big island resident, Lorelle Carter created a page “Maui Fire Accommodations” to connect with all types of hosts to encourage them to house people who evacuated and/or lost their homes.
“How it’s working is Airbnb will waive the fees and so will us hosts, so it will not cost the victims anything,” said Carter.
Carter owns a home in Kailua-Kona that can offer three units for the families who needs them.