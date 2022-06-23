 Skip to main content
Ala Moana Center's new tenants include restaurant frequented by celebrities

Sugar Factory
Courtesy: Sugar Factory

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ala Moana Center has confirmed six new tenants opening soon at the state’s largest shopping mall.

These new tenants include 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café, LaserAway, Nijiya Market, Sugar Factory, Sunrise Shack and Tiger Sugar.

85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is opening at level three, Hookipa Terrace in December. KITV4 first reported that this bakery café would be opening at Ala Moana Center. It sells a variety of breads, pastries and cakes, along with boba drinks and coffees.

LaserAway, which offers aesthetics dermatology, is opening in September on street level one of the Diamond Head Wing.

Nijiya Market is relocating to street level one of the Ewa Wing next to Famous Footwear in November.

Sugar Factory, a popular restaurant, bar and retail sweet shop that’s frequented by such celebrities as Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull, is opening in early 2023 in the former Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks space on the fourth floor, Hookipa Terrace. KITV4 first reported about Sugar Factory’s Ala Moana Center location.

Sunrise Shack, founded by surfers Alex, Travis and Koa Smith, along with Koa Rothman, is opening next month at street level one, Center Court.

Tiger Sugar, a boba tea shop, is opening in the mall level two, Mauka Wing, in August.

