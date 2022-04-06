Ala Moana Center announces new businesses coming soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's largest mall on Wednesday announced four new tenants.
Coming soon to Ala Moana Center: Kamukura Ramen, Meet Fresh, The Experience, and Yomie's Rice X Yogurt.
Kamukura Ramen is expected to open this summer at the Lanai @ Ala Moana Center. It serves its ramen with a French consommé-based soup. It was founded in Osaka in 1986 and now has nearly 70 restaurants throughout Japan.
Meet Fresh is expected to open next month on Street Level 1 in the Ewa Wing. It was established in 2014 in Irvine, CA, and specializes in freshly made Taiwanese desserts, including taro balls, taro pudding and jelly desserts.
The Experience is expected to open this spring on Level 3 in the Mauka Wing. The Search For Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure will take fans on an adventure inside the Peanuts world.
Yomie's Rice X Yogurt is expected to open this month in the Center Court. While it got its start in Australia, Yomie's Rice X Yogurt is now one of the leading yogurt shop brands in Asia.
In addition, previously announced tenants opening soon at Ala Moana Center include: Himalayan Kitchen and Wahlburgers.
Himalayan Kitchen is expected to open this month on Street Level 1 in the Diamond Head Wing. The restaurant serves a blend of Nepali, Indian, and Tibetan cuisines.
Wahlburgers is expected to open next month on Mall Level 2 in the Ewa Wing. It's a casual dining restaurant & bar founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg.
