Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani,
Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano
Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and
Waimea Valley.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Airport service company facing economic challenges forced to cut employees

  • 0
Kalaeloa Airport

KALAELOA (KITV)- Due to a tough economy, some companies are starting to reduce their work staff. Barbers Point Aviation, says it's being forced to lay off workers by this weekend.

Even with the troubled economy, planes continue to take off and land at Kalaeloa airport. "Work's been in slow decline," said Barbers Point Aviation Services manager Matthew Lyman. No matter how many planes come in, someone has to help roll out the steps to get people off the planes, fuel, and fix the aircraft.

