Airport service company facing economic challenges forced to cut employees

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 915 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani,
Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano
Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and
Waimea Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 915 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
KALAELOA (KITV)- Due to a tough economy, some companies are starting to reduce their work staff. Barbers Point Aviation, says it's being forced to lay off workers by this weekend.
Even with the troubled economy, planes continue to take off and land at Kalaeloa airport. "Work's been in slow decline," said Barbers Point Aviation Services manager Matthew Lyman. No matter how many planes come in, someone has to help roll out the steps to get people off the planes, fuel, and fix the aircraft.
Barbers Point Aviation Services has been doing that at the airport since 2014. But now the company's owner says they have to let go 9 employees by August 27th. Another 31, may have to go as well in the future. Lyman let 5 of those employees go. He says he often wonders if he may be next. "It's crossed my mind. I just take everyday one day at a time," said Lyman.
It's a problem people who live in Hawaii have to deal with every day. A big company that comes in from the mainland, and the small local company that's built themselves up. Now they have to fight to survive. The new company at the airport, Million Air, has 4 gas tanks visible at the airport. The local company barber's point has 2 gas tanks visible. "We park all our planes on the one small ramp out there. There's not really room for 2 service companies. The bigger company has more money and funds to operate. We saw this coming," said Lyman.
What's going on with the economy, that's making things even more difficult. "Inflation is an issue. It's simple things like parts and tungsten and spark plugs. All these costs add up," said Barbers Point Aviation Services owner Reginald Perry.
The aviation company has several arms, including a flight school, repair shop, and fueling service. When they lost their fueling lease with the state, to their competitor that hurt the most. The company uses two different types of fuel, one for those with propellers and the other for jets. "One type has gone up 4 dollars and the other type of gas nearly 3 dollars. It's across the board in aviation and this airport in particular, because they don't run the fuel under the ground. They use trucks," said Perry.
Lyman says he still has faith the local company will turn things around, and he'll see fellow employees he saw let go, again. "I'm quite positive, I will see half of them or 3/4 of them will come back," said Lyman.
