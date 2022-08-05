 Skip to main content
  • 0
Airlines cancel more than 1,200 US flights Friday

As of 4 p.m. ET August 5, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,200 flights in the United States had been canceled. New York's LaGuardia Airport, pictured here in 2021, was at the top for cancellations.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.

As of 5 p.m. ET Friday, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,250 flights in the United States had been canceled. Once again, New York's LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Reagan National Airport outside Washington were at the top for cancellations.

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed to this report. Top image: Planes on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York on August 2, 2021. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

