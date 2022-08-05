Airlines cancel more than 1,200 US flights Friday

As of 4 p.m. ET August 5, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,200 flights in the United States had been canceled. New York's LaGuardia Airport, pictured here in 2021, was at the top for cancellations.
Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.
As of 5 p.m. ET Friday, flight tracking site FlightAware showed more than 1,250 flights in the United States had been canceled. Once again, New York's LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Reagan National Airport outside Washington were at the top for cancellations.
On Thursday, airlines canceled 1,248 flights nationwide, one of the worst days for flight cancellations of the past six weeks. Southwest Airlines canceled 370 flights, or 9% of its Thursday schedule. Southwest delayed another 1,800 flights, 46% of its Thursday schedule.
"We are working through a variety of weather-related challenges that are affecting a number of our larger operations across the country this week," Southwest Airlines said in a statement on Friday.
Summer of flight discontent
Airlines have been struggling with flight cancellations and delays this summer as they face staffing shortages, severe weather and air traffic control delays.