Aggressive gas station robbery has local residents concerned

OAHU (KITV)- Police are investigating a gas station robbery from early Tuesday morning. KITV4 was able to get hold of video from both incidents. There might be some connection between this crime and a robbery at the Leonard's Malasada truck over the weekend. While there are differences one thing sticks out in the inspection of the tapes.
At 1:30 am Tuesday, a truck was used to batter a door in at the gas station on Waialae Avenue. This was one of several steps taken in an attempted burglary. Two days earlier this video shows the same license plate numbers on a truck used in the armed burglary of a Leonard's bakery truck in Kaneohe.
Local residents are concerned with the aggressiveness of these crimes. "I think if they are going to attack businesses, why not homes as well. We hear about a lot of robberies," said local resident Rona Rita. "I don't know where these people are coming from, really," said local resident Loreta Arneldo.
As Arneldo fills up her gas tank, she doesn't know what happened there just days earlier. A criminal attempted to use a crow bar to try and get through the door. The damage is there however, for people to see long after the crime has taken place. "I think that's crazy. I think people should be caught and prosecuted. I think this is not fair to any of the businesses," said Arneldo.
It's hard for local residents to comprehend what's behind the aggression being used to commit these crimes. "Of course I'm concerned because you know, it's not right really that the criminals are doing this. Maybe people are doing it cause they are on drugs or something. I don't know what they are thinking," said Arneldo.
"After the pandemic, people went off the deep end maybe. I don't know. it's just crazy," said Rita. She says the aggression of crime right now is shaping how she stays home. "I try to work from home more often than not. I'm investing in more security cameras," said Rita.
It's also affecting how she goes out. "I've had friends at the Costco getting robbed. Now, I make sure my doors are locked when loading and unloading. I keep my purse on me," said Rita.
The police would not confirm the bakery and gas station incidents are related, They're not commenting, because both incidents are active investigations right now. The owner of the gas station confirms nothing was taken and no one was hurt or even at the gas station when the incident happened. If you know anything about either of these crimes, please contact police or Crimestoppers.