Advocates object to Hawaii's cancellation of lucrative tourism contract with CNHA

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Chris Sadayasu faces challenges ahead, trying to put together a new Hawaii Tourism Authority deal that would allocate 40 million dollars of funding.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Tourism Board meeting drew some jeers for community members, disapproving of the last minute cancelation of a multi-million dollar deal.
Outgoing Economic Tourism Director Mike McCartney decided to scuttle a deal that had long-time contractor, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, sharing a $40-million contract with the non-profit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
New director Chris Sadayasu says the current arrangement goes until March, but he is prepared for a fresh start to work out contracts with the parties, a message echoed by Gov. Josh Green.
"We're going to play the hand we're dealt, on behalf of the people. I'm intent on not wasting tax payer dollars," Green said. "I'm also very focused on moving our state forward now. We've been talking about huliau, a new beginning. It's more than a metaphor, it's actually what we intend to do."
The CNHA has said it plans to challenge the rescinding of the contract.
CEO Kuhio Lewis of the CNHA told those at the meeting, "Our request of HTA and our new administration is to undo the unlawful 11th hour rescission of our award by the outgoing director. To cancel a solicitation after an award, a state agency must determine that the award was in violation of the law, and for today that wasn't the case."
McCartney in final closing words told community and officials, "I understand the tension. And I understand the hurt and the pain. I also understand the economic opportunity," he said.