Actors' and writers' strike stops a movie production on Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Actor's and writers' strike stops movie production of The Three-Year Swim Club  on O'ahu. Photo courtesy Sono Hirose Hulbert.

KITV-4's Diane Ako -- spoke to the filmmakers -- about how this affects their timeline.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The writers' and actors' strike put a stop on a local movie in the works. Manoa filmmakers Aaron and Jordan Kandell's latest project is called The Three-Year Swim Club.

Nearly 100 years ago, a group of poor local boys and girls beat the odds to become swimming superstars.

