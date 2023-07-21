Actors' and writers' strike stops a movie production on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The writers' and actors' strike put a stop on a local movie in the works. Manoa filmmakers Aaron and Jordan Kandell's latest project is called The Three-Year Swim Club.
Nearly 100 years ago, a group of poor local boys and girls beat the odds to become swimming superstars.
"It's one of the most amazing, true underdog sports stories that we've never heard. It's a Hawai'i story in the 1930's on Maui in the last of the sugarcane plantation years," Aaron Kandell summarized.
The movie tracks their life from the sugarcane fields to the swim meets.
"None of them could swim. They'd jump in the irrigation ditches to cool off, which was very dangerous," added Kandell.
They were called the Three-Year Swim Club by their coach, Soichi Sakamoto, "who himself didn't know how to swim. [He] became their swim coach and gave them an impossible dream of, 'I'm not only going to teach you to swim, but in three years we'll be the top swimmers in the world and all make it to the Olympics.' He didn't think it would happen, but he wanted to set his sights for something impossible," Kandell said.
In just two years, they did it. They "became the top international sports stars, all qualified for the Olympics. They were headed there to win gold, but World War II shut down those Olympics," he said.
Fate diverted them from the water to the war; most were in the famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team.
"A lot of them won gold, not in the way they were intending, but won the Medal of Honor," said Kandell.
And the lessons from their sport translated to their lives.
"They'd swim up-current in the irrigation ditches. That was a metaphor for swimming against the currents of adversity, racism, socioeconomic poverty, to swim your way to whatever you set your sights to," Kandell said.
After spending five years writing the screenplay, "we were gearing up, getting ready for production, but the strike shut it down. It's taking us longer to get this movie made, than for the swimmers to get to the Olympics," Kandell points out.
The twin brothers plan on casting local talent.
"We want the whole thing here- shooting, crew, actors- everybody ideally is going to be a 100% local production," Kandell said.
The Kandell brothers may have to take a page out of the swimmers' playbook and figure out how to overcome the challenge the strike poses.