AccesSurf helping surfers with disabilities hit the waves

HONOLULU (KITV)- A hundred surfing competitors are making waves at Kuhio Beach. The Hawaii stretch of the World Professional Adaptive Tour is in its last few days at that location. Competitors, all have some sort of disability. A local non-profit is helping them and others carve out a future for themselves on the surf.
In surfing, some times its not how you make it to the drop, but how you feel when you get there. "It's very refreshing. It's magical. You have to see it to believe it. You have to be on the wave. Coming out of the hospital, I was almost dying for 3 months. Being able to do this, it's like I get a chance to live again," adaptive surfing competitor Sepasi Feleunga.
He says he's got bolts implanted in his back. But he's still out in the ocean enjoying the waves, rather than sitting around doing nothing. It's the non-profit AccesSurf that's got him out there in the ocean.
Every month the organization holds two beach events, one for only Wounded Warriors another for everyone else, where they help people surf in a way adaptive to their disabilties. " We use everything from wave skis that resemble a kayak to big long boards that special pads on them. A lot of people have different modifications they've made to their boards. We've gotten very creative," said AccesSurf Board Member Eric Welton.
It doesn't matter if you are vision impaired, hearing impaired, if you have a mental disability or are missing a hand or a foot. AccesSurf wants to get people out on the waves.
They just want to make sure people's lives are impacted in a positive way. "Being out there on the water helps us heal so much. We get to leave our mobility aids on the beach. It's a great equalizer. You get out there. You get physical. You paddle. When you feel the energy of the wave its just a magical thing," said Welton.
Welton has seen the organization's monthly events at White Plains Beach grow to as many as 100 people at time with 200 people like himself volunteering to help out. Those sessions are free.
AccesSurf is also holding the Hawaiian Adaptive Surfing Competition going on right now at Waikiki Beach. It's part of the World Professional Adaptive Tour, where those with disabilities can earn prize money if they win competitions.
For Feleunga and many of those like him, it's all smiles aiming for the crest in life rather than worrying about wiping out. "When you watch people with worse disabilities than me doing stuff, it makes you want to do more in life," said Feleunga.
