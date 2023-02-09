About 5 million bottles of Fabuloso recalled because of bacterial contamination

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.A strong high pressure passing north of the state will produce
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain through Friday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions
of the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some scents of Fabuloso cleaner are being recalled.
Nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner have been voluntary recalled because there's a "risk of bacterial growth," the company said.
The company said a preservative "was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," which resulted in the growth of Pseudomonas species, a bacteria found widely in soil and water. Fabuloso is owned by Colgate-Palmolive.
People who are most at risk include those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices or underlying lung conditions, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, adding that the bacteria can "enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin."
An alert issued Wednesday by the CPSC said the 4.9 million bottles were manufactured between December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023 and were sold at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam's Club and Walmart. Around 3.9 million bottles were never released for sale, the company said.
The first eight digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78, the CPSC said. If a customer has one of the products listed below, the company can get a refund through a special website or by calling the company at 1-855-703-0166.
Fabuloso is telling affected customers to "immediately stop using the recalled product" and to dispose of it in its container.
Here are the cleaners being voluntarily recalled:
Lavender Scent
Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent (22 fluid ounces)