 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

About 2,000 Starbucks workers stage one-day strike at more than 100 stores

  • Updated
  • 0
About 2,000 Starbucks workers stage one-day strike at more than 100 stores

More than 2,000 employees at 112 Starbucks locations are set to go on a one-day strike Thursday.

 Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

More than 2,000 employees at 112 Starbucks locations are set to go on a one-day strike Thursday, according to the union which has been organizing stores for the last year.

The union says it is striking to protest the retaliation taken against union supporters nationwide. It is also protesting what it characterizes as the company's refusal to bargain with the union on a first labor deal. There are 264 stores that have voted in favor of union representation. But no contracts have yet been negotiated even at stores which voted nearly a year ago.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred