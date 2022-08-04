 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ABC names Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts on 'The View'

  • Updated
  • 0
ABC names Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent co-hosts on 'The View'

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, two conservatives who have been extraordinarily critical of former President Donald Trump, were officially announced on August 4 as permanent co-hosts of "The View."

 Lou Rocco/Jamie McCarthy/ABC/Getty Images

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, two conservatives who have been extraordinarily critical of former President Donald Trump, were officially announced on Thursday as a permanent co-hosts of "The View."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg made the announcements during two live segments on the ABC daytime talk show.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK