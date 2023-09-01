A Wisconsin candle company raises over $40,000 for relief efforts for Maui

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Door County Candle Company raised more than $40,000 in an effort to support Maui relief following the wildfires.
In a little over two weeks, the Wisconsin-beased candle company donated more than $40,000 to the American Red Cross by donating 100% of its profits from each sale of their new candle honoring Maui with an aura connected to the island. The scent is a sweet and vibrant lilikoi fragrance that represents the spirit of Maui being full of life, promise, and solidarity.
Christiana Trapani, the owner of Door County Candle Company, has a love for Maui and was heartbroken to hear about the news of the fire that destroyed so many lives on the island and around the world. Trapani has always had a love for the island and recently celebrated her and her husband’s engagement in 2018.
“As we witnessed the challenges facing Maui, we knew that we needed to take action and use our platform to make a positive impact. After careful consideration, we chose to support the Red Cross due to their on-the-ground initiatives in Maui,” said Trapani.
Dozens of travelers have driven 4+ hours to purchase their candle that makes a difference in people’s lives. Trapani has said that there were multiple times that Hawaii born visitors would make the trip to the shop to help raise funds. Below is a picture of Christiana and Hawaii born visitor Brenda, who also has ohana on Maui and wanted to support the candle company’s efforts.
During one of her trips to Maui, Trapani had embarked on a mission to support the MOC Marine Institute and its sea turtle hospital. Door County Candle Company collaborated with the institute and created a candle called, “Honu Hero,” that raised funds and awareness to the hospital’s cause. Currently, the candle has raised over $2,000 and counting!
“The decision was further reinforced by the fact that one of my dearest family friends is a dedicated Red Cross volunteer who was even called to be deployed to help in Maui. We wanted to make as big of an impact as possible, which is why we decided to donate 100% of our profits,” Trapani said.
Door County Candle Company is one of the many businesses doing what they can to contribute to supporting the Maui community.
The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help: