 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Wisconsin candle company raises over $40,000 for relief efforts for Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Door County Candle Company Maui candle and Christiana

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Door County Candle Company raised more than $40,000 in an effort to support Maui relief following the wildfires.

In a little over two weeks, the Wisconsin-beased candle company donated more than $40,000 to the American Red Cross by donating 100% of its profits from each sale of their new candle honoring Maui with an aura connected to the island. The scent is a sweet and vibrant lilikoi fragrance that represents the spirit of Maui being full of life, promise, and solidarity.

Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson launch fund with $10 million for displaced Maui residents
Door County Candle Company making Maui candle
Door County Candle Company Christina and Hawaii resident
Door County Candle Company and Red Cross
How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

How to help those impacted by the Maui fires

The Island of Maui has suffered major devastation from wildfires, displacing thousands and decimating an entire city. As the community begins the long process of rebuilding, here are some resources, charities, and other helpful information for both residents and anyone who’d like to chip in and help:

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred