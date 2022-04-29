 Skip to main content
A retired FBI special agent is named the new head of Damien Memorial School

Arnold Laanui president Damien Memorial School

Arnold Laanui returns to his alma mater, Damien Memorial School, as its president and CEO

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Damien Memorial School announced on Friday that Arnold Laanui was named as its president and CEO following a long and rigorous search process. Laanui graduated from Damien in 1986.

After retiring from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he served as a special agent, Laanui joined the Hawaii Department of Education as Waipahu High School's director of extension and most recently as district education specialist for the Pearl City - Waipahu complex area.

"Returning to my alma mater as the next President and CEO of Damien Memorial School fills my heart with the deepest sense of obligation, humility and joy. To serve our students, our faculty, our staff, our parents, and our graduates in this capacity will stand among the highest kudos of my professional life," Laanui said in a statement.

Laanui holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Pepperdine University.

The current interim head of school and principal, Kyle Atabay, will resume his role as principal.

