A pigeon explosion in Chinatown has business owners and residents concerned

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many China Town business owners and residents said they're concerned about what they're calling the “pigeon explosion.” Pigeon droppings are said to be on streets, windows, signs and so on.
Ian Nguyen, co-owner at Duc's Bistro believes the number of pigeons is turning away business especially for restaurants. He says the sight of pigeon droppings on his sign is not the most appetizing.
"Chinatown is expected to be a messy neighborhood in general but in the past 18 months to two years, it feels like there’s been a bigger influx of pigeons and it’s created a nuisance here,” said Nguyen.
Kali Watson says he's worked in China Town for more than 30 years and this is the biggest number of pigeons he's seen. He's concerned for everyone's health – particularly the homeless.
"They're surrounded by pigeons and a lot of areas they're in has a lot of pigeons. It's not a healthy situation for the businessmen, the homeless and the residents here," said Watson.
Experts at Aloha Termite Pest Control urge community members to steer clear from pigeons and to not feed. Pigeons are known to carry diseases and their droppings can be hazardous.
"People can get bird mites from them. Feral birds can leave their hosts, travel to your room and they can feed on you kind of like mosquitos do," said Preston Yamaguchi, wildlife supervisor, at Aloha Termite Pest Control.
Hawaii state lawmakers considered a resolution in the 2022 legislative session -- that would have allowed the use of birth control strategies to control the pigeon population but the measure died.