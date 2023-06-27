A new schedule for TheBus will be in effect in July

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The opening of the Skyline rail will affect the routes and schedules of TheBus, starting on July 1.
Beginning on Saturday, July 1, TheBus riders may have to make changes to their transportation times as some routes have been modified to coincide with the opening of the Skyline rail.
The following routes are being modified:
Route A CityExpress (Pearlridge/UH Manoa via H-1)
The route was restricted to provide a faster travel to the H-1 Freeway between Pearlridge/Aloha Stadium/Pearl Harbor and Downtown Honolulu.
- No changes were made to the route between Downtown Honolulu and UH Manoa.
- Discontinued services areas are Waipahu, Pearl City, Kalihi Transit Center, and Kalihi (N. King Street).
- Service areas will be Pearlridge, Aloha Stadium, Downtown Honolulu, Kapiolani, Ala Moana, and UH Manoa.
- It will operate along Kamehameha Highway, H-1 Freeway, Vineyard Boulevard, Liliha Street, King Street, Beretania Street, Kapoiolani Boulevard, and University Avenue.
- There will be a 10 minute frequency during peak hours, a 15 minute frequency during off-peak hours, and 20 minute frequencies on the weekends.
Route C CountryExpress! (Makaha/Ala Moana Shopping Center)
- The route has been extended to serve the Halawa Aloha Stadium Skyline Station and the Salt Lake area.
- No change has been made to the current route between the Kalihi Transit Center and Hawaii Kai.
- The service areas will include Aloha Stadium, Aliamanu, Salt Lake, Mapunapuna, Kalihi Transit Center, Kalihi, Downtown Honolulu, Makiki, McCully, Mo’ili’ili, Kaimuki, Kahala Mall, ‘Aina Haina, Kuli’ou’ou, and Hawaii Kai.
- TheBus will operate along Salt Lake Boulevard, Ala Ilima Street, Pukoloa Street, Middle Street, King/Beretania Street, Waialae Avenue, Kalanianaole Highway, Kawaihae Street, Hawaii Kai Drive, and Lunalilo Home Road.
