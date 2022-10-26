 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

A key market indicator is signaling a recession

  • 0
A key market indicator is signaling a recession

Stocks have rallied sharply in October, despite continued worries about rampant inflation globally, a strong dollar hurting multinational companies and the political and economic turmoil in the UK.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn.

The spread between super short-term 3-month Treasury yields and the benchmark 10-year yield briefly inverted Tuesday. That means that yields for shorter-term bonds were higher than longer-term ones. Both are currently hovering around 4%.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred