A Hawaii chef wins prestigious James Beard Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Robynne Maii accepting James Beard award

Robynne Maii of Fête during her acceptance speech

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Robynne Maii of Fête on Oahu won the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA) during the awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday night.

Maii was one of 13 Hawaii chefs and restaurants named as semifinalists back in February. Maii was the only semifinalist from Hawaii to win the 2022 James Beard Award.

In her acceptance speech at the awards ceremony, Maii said: "I left industry because I didn't feel that I would make it and so I did something else for a long time. And then we decided that we wanted to go back into industry six years ago, and we opened up this restaurant called Fête, which is our baby with my husband Chuck.

"And we wanted to open up a restaurant, the restaurant that I wanted to work in. When I felt that I wanted to give more money to our workers. I wanted to provide maternity leave. I wanted to give health insurance to everyone. I thought why is our industry the only industry that doesn't have normal things?"

Maii also thanked her parents, her brother and sister, the Independent Restaurant Coalition, the Fête ohana, and Fête's guests. 

Robynne Maii of Fete

Robynne Maii of Fête won the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific

Maii was born and raised in Hawaii and graduated from Iolani School.

According to Fête's website, "Chef Maii began her culinary adventure at 3660 on the Rise, cooking under Chef Russell Siu and Padovani's Bistro and Wine Bar, where she transitioned to full-time pastry cook under Chef Pierre Padovani.

"In 1999, she moved to New York City where she worked at Union Pacific under Chef Rocco DiSpirito and at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in their pastry banquet kitchen, led by Chef Jean Claude Perrenou.

"Robynne worked for Gourmet magazine, City University of New York (CUNY) and has been a cookbook judge for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards since 2004."

Fete Korean Chicken Sandwich

Fête's popular Korean Fried Chicken sandwich

Fête describes itself as a Seasonal New American restaurant. It's located on N. Hotel Street in Chinatown. It's open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and it's closed on Sundays.

The James Beard Awards mission is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

