A community effort to preserve agricultural land in a former plantation town

WAIALUA (KITV4) -- Some residents in Waialua on Oahu's North Shore are trying to stop a landowner from building on land that is meant for farming.
The property is located near the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road -- an area commonly known as Thompson Corner. The property is zoned AG1 - Restricted Agricultural District.
"We're done. We want to take a stand on it. They keep taking the land and just doing what they want," said Waialua resident Racquel Achiu.
Achiu is vice chair of the North Shore Neighborhood Board.
Landowner Justin Alexander initially presented his idea to the North Shore Neighborhood Board in October 2020 and got some pushback.
"If we're going to be resilient, and sustainable we need to diversify away from tourism. So this is an opportunity again to allow ag entrepreneurs and the ag community to use the facilities," Alexander told the neighborhood board.
Alexander also said the project will help farmers by creating a commercial kitchen and agricultural processing center.
"I'm not buying it. I'm not buying it," Achiu said.
According to documents filed with the city Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), Alexander plans to build three operations on the property: a coffee shop named "Brew & Farm," a restaurant named "Waialua Farm Table," and the "Old Mill Distillery" -- each having a separate commercial kitchen.
"We don't want it. We need it to be stopped. This is only ag land," Waialua resident Adrian Muraoka said.
The plans call for 37 parking spaces and an area for tour bus parking.
"Huge concern is the immediate impact to the surrounding residents including myself, and the impact it'll have on traffic," Achiu said.
DPP recently issued a minor Conditional Use Permit and a minor Special Management Area permit to allow Alexander to proceed with his business plan.
Some residents in the area got together to form a group named Hui o Kamananui to file petitions to appeal the permits. It is a community effort to preserve agricultural land in this former plantation town.
"It hasn't been properly proposed and designed and put into place, and there needs to be some accountability of how this permit got permitted," Waialua resident Phil Fineman said.
Sen. Gil Riviere (D, Waialua-Haleiwa-Kahuku) lives in Waialua and is one of the leaders of Hui o Kamananui.
"We're concerned among other things that we're putting commercial activity on agriculture land. We're not seeing how this is supporting local farmers. All we're seeing is an opportunity to sell coffee, pizza and distilled spirits and that just can't be how we're going to promote agriculture in Hawaii," Riviere said.
The plans also call for no more than 233 people a day, including customers and staff, at the three operations.
DPP spokesman Curtis Lum said: "If anyone suspects this is being violated, they may request the DPP conduct an investigation."
Alexander, who declined an on-camera interview, did not respond to a question about how they plan to limit the number of people.
But he did say that food trucks are not part of his plans, yet last week a food truck appeared on his property.
"Everybody is concerned that there's a potential for a new commercial center on agriculture land. That defies the purpose of preserving agriculture lands," Riviere said.
"There's no reason for them to have food trucks and retail shops and a distillery or a restaurant. This area is not made for it. It's not Haleiwa," Muraoka said.
"This property borders on a stream, Poamoho Stream. So how does it impact it?" asked Achiu.
Lum said because the landowner valued his entire project at less than $500,000, he did not need to have an environmental assessment done.
"We need to have a better public process. We need a better more careful review of the environmental impacts," Riviere said.
"We're just tired, like the community. I'm very comfortable saying the community is over this," Achiu said.