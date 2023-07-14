 Skip to main content
A 10-day UPS strike could be the costliest in US history

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida.

 John Raoux/AP

New York (CNN) — A 10-day UPS strike could cost the US economy $7.1 billion. That could make it the costliest work stoppage ever in US history, according to an estimate from a Michigan economic research firm that studies the costs of labor disruptions.

The estimate from Anderson Economic Group said the hit to businesses and consumers would be $4.6 billion by itself, causing “significant and lasting harm for small businesses, household workers, sole practitioners, and online retailers across the country.”

