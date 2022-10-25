85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe opens first Hawaii location, more cafes planned

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe has officially opened its first location Tuesday in Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, with several more cafes in the works, its executives told KITV4.
The popular Taiwanese chain, which sells coffee, tea, cakes, smoothies and other bakery items kicked off its soft opening phase Tuesday in the nearly 6,000-square-foot former Pearl Ultra Nightclub space at the Hookipa Terrace.
This cafe is the company's flagship location, and includes the central kitchen, which will support its other locations on Oahu.
Despite promoting its soft opening only on its social media channels, there were still several customers who stopped by.
"The pastries look good and they taste good," Alan Ho, a customer, told KITV4. "A lot of bakeries exist and the food looks good but it doesn’t taste good at all, so this place, everything is delicious.”
85 Degrees Celsius, which will eventually have more than 100 employees in Hawaii, plans to open five locations in Hawaii including in Kapolei, Pearlridge Center and in Waikiki.
"It’s been a long time coming," Esther Chang, operations manager for 85 Degrees Celsius, told KITV4. "We’re finally excited to be sharing the food and the things that we will be sharing here, so I hope that people are excited as we are and enjoy the food as I do, because honestly, after working at this company I’ve gained a lot of weight because I quality test a lot of their food here.”
The company, which has more than 1,000 locations around the world including more than 60 in California, plans to hold its grand opening on Nov. 18, with specially-made Hawaii mugs, tote bags, and a Plinko board where customers can win free prizes.
The name 85 Degrees Celsius refers to its founder’s belief that this is the optimal temperature to serve coffee.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.