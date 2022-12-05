 Skip to main content
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk

8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk

The Laundress recalled millions of units of its detergents and cleaning products because of possible bacterial contamination.

 From U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.

The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include its laundry detergents, fabric conditioner and cleaning products. The recall was announced December 1.

