Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

47th annual Habilitat of Hawaii’s Christmas Tree Project kicks off on Oahu

  • Updated
  • 0
Christmas Trees generic
KITV4

Celebrating 47 years of bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, Habilitat of Hawaii's annual Christmas Tree Project is once again A-Go. Proceeds of the thousands of trees sold each year are used to bolster the non-profit's residential addiction treatment center.
 

HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- Celebrating 47 years of bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, Habilitat of Hawaii's annual Christmas Tree Project is once again a go.

Proceeds of the thousands of trees sold each year are used to bolster the non-profit's residential addiction treatment center. The program provides rehabilitation services to over 100 residents at a time.

Each of Habilitat's five Christmas tree lots are managed and operated by the residents, making the project a full-circle community contribution.

"It makes them feel good that they're doing something that's fun and bringing joy to the community, while also helping build their life and give someone else the opportunity to be able to come into the program,” explained Habilitat's Marketing Director, Becky Harrison.

"It's such simple things that we tend to overlook at times, but if you really look at it, it's something special,” said Habilitat resident, Jayson Thompson.

In true Hawaii holiday fashion, customers say to celebrate is to support one another.

"There's a lot of people who are less fortunate than us. So we're happy we can give a little bit back whatever way we can" explained one customer.

The Christmas Tree Project raises funds estimated to cover the cost of 30 new residents.

Tap here to learn more about Habilitat and the Christmas Tree Project.

 

Christmas trees for the community-- annual Christmas tree sale begins to raise money for Habilitat.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you