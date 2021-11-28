47th annual Habilitat of Hawaii’s Christmas Tree Project kicks off on Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- Celebrating 47 years of bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, Habilitat of Hawaii's annual Christmas Tree Project is once again a go.
Proceeds of the thousands of trees sold each year are used to bolster the non-profit's residential addiction treatment center. The program provides rehabilitation services to over 100 residents at a time.
Each of Habilitat's five Christmas tree lots are managed and operated by the residents, making the project a full-circle community contribution.
"It makes them feel good that they're doing something that's fun and bringing joy to the community, while also helping build their life and give someone else the opportunity to be able to come into the program,” explained Habilitat's Marketing Director, Becky Harrison.
"It's such simple things that we tend to overlook at times, but if you really look at it, it's something special,” said Habilitat resident, Jayson Thompson.
In true Hawaii holiday fashion, customers say to celebrate is to support one another.
"There's a lot of people who are less fortunate than us. So we're happy we can give a little bit back whatever way we can" explained one customer.
The Christmas Tree Project raises funds estimated to cover the cost of 30 new residents.