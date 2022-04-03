44 State Attorneys General call for third-party access to TikTok and Snapchat

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It is not all fun and games for kids on social media. Use of TikTok and Snapchat by children has exploded. So have concerns about questionable content.
Hawaii's Attorney General has joined other states, in calling for better access for parental monitoring apps. Not everyone agrees it is a good idea.
Preteen Drayson Higabuckley used to have Snapchat and Tiktok on his phone. His mom, who manually monitors his phone, got rid of them.
"She found text messages saying I would fight someone and for them to meet me at the park," said Higabuckley.
Forty-four Attorneys General nationwide, including Hawaii's own Holly Shikada, have right now submitted a letter to TikTok and Snapchat asking then to allow better access to the third-party apps that are designed for parental monitoring and control. The letter says to maximize protections, social media must collaborate with each other. One tech expert disagrees.
"You're creating these companies that are going to be keeping all this kids information from all of these apps and placing it in their secure database. I think It's just creating another opportunity for it to be hacked or exploited in some sort of way," said tech expert Ryan Ozawa.
Ozawa says it's the parents and the sites themselves that should be doing the policing.
"The sites have their own parental controls, some better than others. I would say some are stronger than others. For right now, for example, TikTok does a pretty good job of trying to give parents control of the app -- right down to pairing their phone with their kid's phone to see what they are up to. Other apps like Snapchat are a little easier for kids to circumvent. I think the fact of the matter is these kids are smarter than these apps," said Ozawa.
Ozawa detailed some parental monitoring methods Tiktok offers. Family pairing is where the parent creates their own account, taps the three dots next to their profile, hits the family pairing option, and syncs child's account with a QR code.
There is also a screen time management setting and restricted mode that blocks mature content. A parent will want to keep their own passwords for those settings.
Parents need to keep precautions. A child can always steal a passcode, reload the app, or create a new account to get around security steps. So it is recommended they check their child's phone on a consistent basis.