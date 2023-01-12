$42.5B in federal funds given out to states to provide better internet access

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted how necessary it is for people to have access to high-speed internet. Experts said many people lost their jobs simply because they did not have the internet capacity to work remotely.
The federal government is now giving out $42.5 billion in funds to provide better internet access across all states. The amount each state will receive depends on a map that shows which neighborhoods lack broadband access.
"One can’t really survive in today's world without using a computer. You can barely get a person on the phone anymore. You have to do everything through the computer like access to medical, travel and even the bus schedule," said Gigi Davidson, executive director at Aloha Komputer.
According to Broad Band Hawaii, around 50,000 households have no access to the internet and almost 170,000 have very limited access. State officials said these federal funds are needed here in the islands to close the digital gap and bring everyone into the 21st century.
"Technology is not only available or accessible to those who can afford it or have the skillset. We should have programs to get everyone on board. As soon as we forget the folks that aren’t connected, then we will continue to perpetuate the digital divide," said broadband strategy officer Burt Lum.
Hawaii state officials are trying to get community members to check the FCC map's accuracy by putting in their exact location and seeing what internet availability services are there. They said they are working hard to find challenges in the map, if there are any.
The map's data will determine how much money Hawaii needs and specifically the unserved neighborhoods.
“We're in the middle of the Pacific. If it wasn’t for our digital technology and the broadband network, we'd be pretty isolated," said Lum.
Lum is urging people in Hawaii to check out the FCC map online and submit their own digital challenges.
States have until Jan. 13, 2023 to submit requests that may result in receiving more federal money.