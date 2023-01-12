$42.5B in federal funds given out to states to provide better internet access

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large north- northwest swell will slowly ease tonight
and Friday as the primary swell direction becomes increasingly
northerly. This swell could generate moderate to locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking
waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted how necessary it is for people to have access to high-speed internet. Experts said many people lost their jobs simply because they did not have the internet capacity to work remotely.

The federal government is now giving out $42.5 billion in funds to provide better internet access across all states. The amount each state will receive depends on a map that shows which neighborhoods lack broadband access.

An error occurred