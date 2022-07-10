$400 million budgeted for new Aloha Stadium

HALAWA , Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Aloha Stadium project has moved past a major hurdle.
Gov. David Ige signed the state budget, leaving in place $400-million for financing of the new Aloha Stadium in Halawa.
State Sen. Glenn Wakai joined KITV4 in studio on Good Morning Hawaii. He says the project is now a step closer as the initial funding was not vetoed by Ige.
Wakai hopes in two or three years the stadium could be a reality. Supply chain issue and labor issues are considering factors. There are also further steps ahead, such as an an environmental impact statement and an official request for proposals.
"And here it's kind of like 'Shark Tank.' We have three finalists. They will put on their best presentations. The state will make a choice. Whoever that lucky winner is, will be able to demolish the stadium, and hopefully by the tail end of 2023 we'll start construction," Wakai said on Good Morning Hawaii.
Prospective tenants have been in discussions, including representatives from United Soccer League and Major League Rugby. Between the two, that would mean 40 dates booked out to complement the handful of University of Hawaii football and high school football games the stadium would anticipate hosting.
Wakai explained that the budgeting represents cash-on-hand as opposed to an attached bond measure and should be appealing to the prospective developer, who would be responsible for financing the rest.
"We are gonna have more Bruno Mars concerts, more Guns n' Roses, more monster trucks -- as I mentioned, soccer and rugby, an assortment. [We'll have] drone racing in the future stadium. Everything is on the table, e-sports as well. We are going to try to embrace the 21st century sports as well," Wakai said.