340,000 UPS workers are voting whether to authorize a massive strike

A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver sits in his delivery truck on January 31 in San Francisco, California. As Americans become even more reliant on delivery, hundreds of thousands of UPS workers this week could authorize a strike that will bring the world’s biggest package courier to a standstill.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — As Americans become even more reliant on delivery, hundreds of thousands of UPS workers this week could authorize a strike that will bring the world’s biggest package courier to a standstill.

UPS workers will vote this week on whether to authorize a strike if their union – the International Brotherhood of Teamsters – does not reach a new contract with UPS by August 1st.

