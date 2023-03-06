$300 worth of services up for grabs in prom giveaway at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's prom season is in full swing and several stores at Kahala Mall are coming together to make sure one lucky girl has a night she will never forget.
Calista dress shop, Marsha Nadalin Salon, and Sephora are offering a prom giveaway worth up to $300.
The giveaway includes hairstyling and makeup services, as well as a $150 gift card for a dress from Calista. Teachers and counselors have until March 12 to nominate a deserving student for the services.
To enter to win, participants must visit the March 1 “Prom Giveaway” post on Instagram on the @calistahawaii and @kahalamall profiles. They must then comment and tag someone who would enjoy the prize to be entered to win. Each comment will earn one entry.
To be eligible, the recipient must be a resident of Oahu and follow Kahala Mall, Calista, Sephora, and Marsha Nadalin Salon on Instagram. The winner will be announced on Instagram after March 12.
This is a great opportunity for a deserving student to receive a night of pampering and make lasting memories with friends at prom. With these amazing prizes from Kahala Mall stores, one lucky girl is sure to feel like the belle of the ball.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.