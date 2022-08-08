$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
The money can be used as working capital to cover day-to-day operating expenses, mortgage payments, asset maintenance, utility payments, payroll, and more, according to city officials.
“Because non-profits operate on a cost-reimbursement basis, it is very difficult for them to overcome financial hardships. Without the cushion of a profit margin, they simply are not as resilient a for-profit commercial businesses,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Examples of economic harm include a decline in charitable donations and gifts, staffing inefficiencies related to COVID-19 restrictions, and an operating loss due to carrying costs of a facility that went unused or under-utilized due to capacity restrictions.
According to city officials, organizations that wish to apply must meet the following minimum requirements to be considered:
• Applicant must be a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on Oʻahu and primarily provide direct assistance and services to Oʻahu residents;
• The non-profit must have been established long enough to have two complete tax filings for years 2019, 2020, and 2021;
• The non-profit must be able to document and substantiate that it has experienced an economic loss due to COVID-19 and its associated impacts.
• The amount requested cannot exceed the amount of economic loss due to COVID-19 minus any COVID relief grants or subsidies that have already been received that are applicable to those costs;
• The non-profit must submit the application, and all the required supporting documentation;
• The non-profit must provide Equity information as required in the application; and
• The non-profit must be in good standing with the DCCA and provide a current Certificate of Good Standing.
Although the city is not currently accepting applications for the funds, officials encourage prospective applicants to gather the paperwork that needs to be included with the application. Those documents include the following:
• Non-profit organization 2019 & 2020 tax returns (must include IRS Form 990, 2021 if available).
• In the event a completed 2021 Form 990 is not available, the non-profit shall provide its financial statements with a signed attestation on the accuracy of the statements provided.
• In the event the non-profit’s Form 990 includes the operating results from other States and or Counties of the State of Hawaiʻi, operating revenues and expenses attributed to Oʻahu should be disaggregated – the non-profit shall provide its financial statements of its Oahu operations with a signed attestation on the accuracy of the disaggregated estimates provided.
• Certificate of vendor compliance from ehawaii.gov, Hawaii compliance express
• Current Certificate of Good Standing from Hawaiʻi DCCA.
• Current List of Current Board Members and affiliations.
• Current Non-Profit organization By-laws.
• Current IRS Form W-9.
The Honolulu Department of Community Services will administer this program, review grant applications, determine if a non-profit meets the eligibility guidelines, determine the amount of money awarded, and will distribute the funds.