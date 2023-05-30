 Skip to main content
$3 million in grant monies up for grabs to some Native Hawaiian farmers on Oahu

  • Updated
Blangiardi Ag Grant Announcement

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues for many, help is on the way to one of the hardest hit segments of the economy. In a way, one might say it was nutritious or delicious news, as the City of Honolulu is set to serve up $3 million in grants to small farmers, growers, and ranchers on Oahu.

Supporting local business includes the sources of our food, and Honolulu city officials have spent much of the last 10 months identifying local farmers who continue to struggle in the wake of COVID. On Tuesday, the Office of Economic Revitalization announced financial awards will be going to 66 farmers. The need-based grants range from $49,000 up to $100,000. Not only will the grants help farmers with current financial struggles, but also addresses a glaring need highlighted by the pandemic.

Supporting local business includes the sources of our food, so City officials have spent much of the last 10 months identifying local farmers who continue to struggle in the wake of COVID. 

Weekend Morning Anchor

Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.

An error occurred