$3 million in grant monies up for grabs to some Native Hawaiian farmers on Oahu

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues for many, help is on the way to one of the hardest hit segments of the economy. In a way, one might say it was nutritious or delicious news, as the City of Honolulu is set to serve up $3 million in grants to small farmers, growers, and ranchers on Oahu.
Supporting local business includes the sources of our food, so City officials have spent much of the last 10 months identifying local farmers who continue to struggle in the wake of COVID.
The City's Office of Economic Revitalization announced financial awards will be going to 66 farmers. The need-based grants range from $49,000 to $100,000. Not only will the money help farmers with current financial struggles, but also addresses a glaring need highlighted by the pandemic.
“When we talk about food security and perhaps an overdependence on tourism, the fact is at least 85% of our food is imported,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “When you consider who we are in our isolation, that's an out-of-whack number. So what this is about is trying to do something about that.”
Adding in this $3 million, city officials say that now makes about $32 million in federal, state, and local funds that have gone to pandemic relief for Oahu farmers.
While that helps many local food suppliers, not everyone in need has yet been reached. With the 66 grants given out on Tuesday, that there are still at least 61 Oahu farmers whose applications were declined that did not financial assistance.
Prevalent among those groups are farmers who do not speak English as a first language and accordingly may not know how to correctly apply for grants. City officials made concerted efforts to address those farmers making applications available in Cantonese, Hawaiian, Ilocano, Lao, Samoan, Tagalog, Thai, and Tongan.
