25th annual Daniel K. Akaka Hawaii Food Show returns

This year's exclusive military event features 69 local businesses, showcasing more than 1,000 different products.
Leaders with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), Naval Exchange, and Army and Air force given the opportunity to indulge in some of the state's best food product. Sampling, tasting, and interacting with local business owners, those buyers then determining what items should be stocked on shelves.
"Hawaii is the gold-standard for supplier and military commissary," added Bonita Moffett, director of sales at DeCA. "It has been a focus of our CEO and Director, Bill Moore, to make sure that we actually have local products represented on our commissary shelves."
Over the course of the show's 25-year history, more than 5,000 local products have been selected for commissary shelves -- some given the opportunity to expand nationwide.
"And you have small mom and pop companies here that do over a $1 million. We actually have about 20-25 companies that are on the million-dollar list," Zambo-Fan continued.
Diamond Head Seafood is one of those companies who brought their product to the national stage.
"It's a great stepping stone if you have product that you would like to see go national," said Mike Irish.
The American Logistics Association has made it a priority to extend its involvement outside of the commissary.
Working with a number of military organizations, including Hawaii Wounded Warriors and the Military Child Education Coalition, a portion of funds will be circulated right back into military communities.