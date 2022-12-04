 Skip to main content
24 hours before transitioning between Hawaii Governors, this happened

Governor David Ige

HONOLULU (KITV)- 24 hours before the handing over of power from the current Hawaii governor to the new one, the road to transition is taking place.

Planners of the 2022 Governor's Inauguration spent all day Sunday rehearsing for the big event. Stand-ins took the place of principal officials. Governor-elect Josh Green then showed up around 3. The rundown was set. Doors open at 9 A.M. with the ceremony at 11 A.M. It's free and open to the public, but bags will be checked. Water bottles are OK, but food and signs are not.

Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii's next governor

Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor

Democrat Josh Green has defeated Republican Duke Aiona in the race to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green had been heavily favored to beat Aiona, who unsuccessfully ran for the office twice before in 2010 and 2014. Green has served as lieutenant governor under Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a state senator and representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part-time as a physician while in politics. Green developed a following early during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.

