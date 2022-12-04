24 hours before transitioning between Hawaii Governors, this happened

HONOLULU (KITV)- 24 hours before the handing over of power from the current Hawaii governor to the new one, the road to transition is taking place.
Planners of the 2022 Governor's Inauguration spent all day Sunday rehearsing for the big event. Stand-ins took the place of principal officials. Governor-elect Josh Green then showed up around 3. The rundown was set. Doors open at 9 A.M. with the ceremony at 11 A.M. It's free and open to the public, but bags will be checked. Water bottles are OK, but food and signs are not.
Aloha Attire is welcome, as is aloha for the incoming and outgoing governors. While Green was at rehearsals, David Ige put out a goodbye to the public. "Serving as your governor has been the honor of a lifetime. While the end of my final term is bittersweet, I am happy to know our state is in good hands with talented staff in every department," said outgoing Hawaii Governor David Ige.
While Green did not speak to the media during rehearsal time, Ige's comments were making their way across the twitter verse. "We have made historic investments in the Hawaiian homeland and the state has become a world leader in fighting the climate crisis," said Ige.
Numbers came out. "We made an impact on affordable housing by producing 15,000 units with 9,400 of them affordable," said Ige.
He spoke proudly about the accomplishments of his time in office, and the time spent protecting from the pandemic. "We've changed homelessness by focusing on homeless families. We reduced homeless families by 50 percent," said Ige.
Ige ended his final message as governor with the words to inspire, from Hawaii's hometown heroes. "In the words of Hawaii's little league world champions, we is greater than me. Ahui Ho," said Ige.
Democrat Josh Green has defeated Republican Duke Aiona in the race to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green had been heavily favored to beat Aiona, who unsuccessfully ran for the office twice before in 2010 and 2014. Green has served as lieutenant governor under Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a state senator and representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part-time as a physician while in politics. Green developed a following early during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.
