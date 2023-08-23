Weather Anchor
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2023 Hawaii Career Expo will kicks off Wednesday morning at the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.
Job seekers can meet with local employers from local business and offices from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday for the Hawaii Career Expo.
Job seekers can find and network with local business and state offices on Wednesday from 9am to 2pm. Admission is free with a copy of your resume.
For more information, tap here.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.