2022 School Tools event raises more than $5,400

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As many Hawaii schools transition back to in person learning, many families can't afford to send their kids to school with the necessities – like folders and pencils.
KITV4 partnered with Helping Hands Hawaii, Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union and other organizations – for the 28th annual School Tools event.
“A lot of people are out of jobs or can’t afford the basic school tools and as we know, having the basic school tools helps a child thrive in the classroom," said Paulette Ito, Senior Vice President at Hawaiian Financial Credit Union.
Dozens of volunteers stood outside of the Ke'eaumoku Walmart and Sam's Club taking donations to buy school supplies for our keiki. They raised more than $5,400 and two crates filled with spiral notebooks, paper and pencils.
Many parents said they're happy to give back to teachers that often buy these supplies themselves.
"I bow down to the teachers because they have a very tough job with the limited amount of resources they have," said Amber Larson, parent and Honolulu resident.
officials at Helping Hands Hawaii said one household spends approximately $850 for their children to go back to school – and a large chunk of that goes to buying backpacks, calculators and other tools.
"When you think about the over 80,000 kids in the community that are eligible for free or discounted meals, they're also in need for school supplies as well," said Susan Furuta, CEO of Helping Hands Hawaii.
In the middle of rising inflation, the experts said school supplies have also gone up in price. If you missed it Saturday, Helping Hands Hawaii is taking donations until mid-July.