2022 Point-in-Time Count shows slight increase in homelessness for Hawaii Island, Maui, Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Homeless Time In Count numbers out for Maui, Kauai, and Island of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to data released Thursday from the 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count, the number of people experiencing homelessness on Kauai and the Big Island has increased from two years ago.
Oahu's numbers have not yet been release.
According to the 2022 Point-In-Time count, the number of people experiencing homelessness on Hawaii Island, Maui and Kauai combined is up 1% from when the last count was done in 2020. It's a smaller number than many predicted.
"Everybody, when we were doing this, we were thinking, 'Oh, there is going to be a significant increase in homelessness because of COVID.' And we were really surprised to see only 1%," said Bridge The Gap Vice Chair Paul Normann.
A silver lining in the numbers is a decrease in the number of families living in a shelter or in unsheltered conditions. The totals are the lowest seen in four years.
"Every county prioritized housing and sheltering families. You talk about investing in the future. If you want to invest in the future, you take care of the Keiki," said Normann.
Normann says there are reasons for this progress.
"Resources were brought to bear to increase shelter space and increase housing for families," he said.
The number of veterans who are without a home is also down 18% from 2020 and Maui had a decrease in the number of homeless people as well during that time period.
But not all the news is good. The study shows the number of people who are repeatedly unsheltered is up over the last four years, as is the number of people with mental illness who are unsheltered and live in shelters.