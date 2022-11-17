20 Native Hawaiian business owners wanted for accelerator program

The program aims to guide the selected business owners’ companies through the design-thinking process to evaluate revenue models and look for ways to integrate technology in order to grow the business.
The Purple Maia Foundation is made possible from a Community Grant Award for Economic Stability from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA). The grant funds total $498,660.
MDS is looking for companies that are majority Native Hawaiian-owned, early stage, revenue-generating, and based in Hawaii. Selected businesses should also be a part of “core markets” in Hawaii’s economy, including tech, health and wellness, food systems, clean energy, fashion, and keiki education.
“Most importantly, MDS seeks entrepreneurs focused on social impact, aiming to strengthen and empower our lāhui. We must always be thinking forward to the next seven generations and leave behind a better future for our kēiki,” said MDS Managing Director Keoni DeFranco.
The selected business owners will spend nine months with the MDS creative team, going over branding, marketing, website development, UI/UX, search engine optimization (SEO), and business strategy.
“Our intention is to build a coalition of Kānaka-owned businesses working together to create local, high-wage jobs and steer Hawai’i towards self-sufficiency. We believe this is merely the beginning of a deep economic and systemic shift on our shores. This is a kāhea for aloha ʻāina and regenerative revenue models focused on sustainability,” DeFranco added.