20 Native Hawaiian business owners wanted for accelerator program

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Purple Maia Foundation is looking for 20 Native Hawaiian business owners to participate in their culturally-rooted accelerator program featuring Malama Design Studio (MDS).

The program aims to guide the selected business owners’ companies through the design-thinking process to evaluate revenue models and look for ways to integrate technology in order to grow the business.

