...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A plume of tropical moisture will remain over the islands for
the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms
will be possible. High rainfall rates are expected to result
in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already
saturated from recent rainfall.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

2 Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Hawaii closing in February

  Updated
  • 0
Outback Steakhouse Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Hawaii are set to close later in February, according to a company official.

The sole Outback on Maui, located in Kihei, is set to close on Feb. 19. On Oahu, the Outback in Hawaii Kai will close on Feb. 26. Both restaurants are closing due to expiring leases, according to a company spokesperson.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

