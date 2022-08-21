14 renewable energy power plants, storage facilities set to go online in Hawaii over next two years

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii.
If you look on Hawaiian Electric's (HECO) renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next two years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.
AES and Innergex Renewable Energy are tied for most on that list, four each. AES is ramping up renewables as it prepares to shut down its coal plant Sept. 1.
“In Kauai, our solar plant when it was put in three years ago, paired solar with a battery,” said AES Hawaii Market Business Leader Sandra Larsen.
According to a map from AES, the company has 12 renewable facility sites, with six of those facilities still needing to be built on assorted Hawaiian islands.
“On Maui, that should be coming online beginning of 2023, or late 2022. We'll have our Waikalu project in 2023, and our Oahu projects coming online around that time period as well. In particular West Oahu in the first quarter of 2023,” said Larsen.
Part of the plans include another power plant on Kauai. This one with a twist on hydro-power.
“It's hydro paired with solar and battery,” said Larsen.
They've already got permits for that. There's also work yet to be done on the West Oahu plant to make it functional by early 2023. This includes laying out solar panels, putting in connection lines, and a new substation.
AES's coal plant will be dismantled after its closure Sept. 1.
“We're still talking internally about what could be done at the property site,” said Larsen.
More renewable electricity may also be on the way from AES and other companies. HECO says they've opened up a new period for companies to submit additional energy projects.
“We're still looking at sites across all of the islands to see if we can continue to contribute,” said Sandra Larsen from AES.
HECO says the more renewable energy plants that come on line, the less fuel that will most likely have to be used for electricity. Which may provide the chance for electricity rates to decrease.
