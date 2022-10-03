11 electric vehicle charging stations coming to Hawaii

Some EV drivers said many charging stations need to be better maintained in addition to making new ones. Waikiki resident, Juliette Schroeder said only one of the two machines were working at a charging station on Ward Avenue in downtown.
“Many of the machines are broken at Ala Moana’s EV charging stations so there are always long lines. A lot of them stay broken for a while too. The demand is there but there needs to be more attention on growing EV stations,” said Schroeder.
Department of Transportation and the state's energy office are working on where to locate the charging stations. EV drivers say where is crucial because many do not live and work near EV-friendly infrastructure.
"Every gas station should have at least have one EV charging machine and malls should have a lot more than they do, including Ala Moana Mall. They should be at hospitals and movie theatres too," said Selina Ungounga, Waikiki resident and EV driver.
Each new station will have four charging ports with a total of 600 kilowatts of charging capacity.
They will all be available 24/7.
"A lot of areas where people who have EVs live in multi-dwelling units and they don’t even have the opportunity to charge at home. We'll take all of that into consideration to ensure we put those charging stations in the right areas," said Ed Sniifen, deputy director, at Department of Transportation.
These 11 charging stations will not provide free charging however they said the goal is not to make money but to make these prices appealing to residents who have yet made the switch.