Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Blvd in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month - work that will take three years to finish.
However, many business owners in the area are concerned this will affect them negatively.
"I know the traffic is going to be so bad that a lot of my customers are not going to want to come in here to fight the traffic," said Jessica Rohr, owner of Forage Hawaii.
Rohr said the company will have temporary changes in place like shorter hours for as long as the construction goes on for.
"Luckily I do farmers markets so I’m able to take my products to sell them at farmers markets. I’m probably going to have to do more of that than having customers come here to my warehouse to pick up," said Rohr.
She said she is worried about the businesses that rely only on foot traffic.
Also in the area, business owner Daya Nand, said he hopes to increase product deliveries if it is possible, so he does not have to change or limit hours of operation.
"I’ve been here for 22 years and I have the best product and people will always come here, even if they have a hard time coming. Right now, I believe this will be ok but I know it will hurt business,” said Daya Nand, owner of Fiji Kava.
HART officials said their Public Involvement Team will work with businesses nearby and ensure owners will have access to their property.