 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Owners Band Together Against Crime

  • 0
Community Leaders Meet with HPD in a Hope to Curb Crime

HPD representatives met with community in Wahiawa to address public safety.

WAHIAWA-- Business owners are banding together, after a string of burglaries and incidents of vandalism in Wahiawa.

Community members, Honolulu police & security professionals all attended a town hall Thursday evening.

This last week a Subway sandwich shop had a truck back into a storefront window with thieves causing thousands of dollars in damage. The newly opened Boxing gym at Wahiawa District park was also vandalized.

One business owner who had a break-in last month decided it was time to mobilize others.

"As a group we are stronger and I want to start getting people involved so we can start connecting that way. So we can be one voice instead of a lot of business owners suffering on their own. We can kind of work together and come up with solutions that actually work," Keoni Ahlo told KITV 4.

HPD's new district captain for Wahiawa attended the meeting to receive feedback from owners and concerned citizens.

"The idea that somebody would go trough all that trouble to vandalize something that just got put in for the entire community, that these two young men could have used themselves, is silly," said a concerned citizen of the vandalism at the new boxing gym.

"It's gotten really bad, but it's gotten progressively worse," bakery owner Dawn told KITV.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK