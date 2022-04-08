Building permit delays cost Oahu homeowners big money

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Peter Choi's waited more than six months for building permits to remodel a deteriorating home his family bought in August 2020.
According to builders that's fast for the city's beleaguered Department of Planning and Permitting.
The Chois had planned to move into their new East Oahu home about a year ago. And the delays mean their budget is shrinking.
"My property is idling while I had to pay rent and mortgage so that is the heavy burden," he said. "Every month it's got to be like over $10-plus thousand I'm depleting my bank account."
Meanwhile, building costs are skyrocketing.
"Most of our reserves is gone and a lot of stuff we need to do we have to hold back you know like landscaping, rain gutter, we don't have enough money to do it anymore," Choi said.
There's a current backlog of more than 3,200 building permit applications, according to DPP. A spokesman said people are waiting on average four to five months.
But contractors said it's actually much longer.
Atlas Construction has 28 applications in the pipeline. The contractor does almost 60 projects a year and said building costs are escalating at about 6% by the time permits are issued.
"It's about nine months what we're averaging on our building permits," said Rodney Kim, vice president of Atlas Construction. "They're operating at 30% capacity and it's just because there's been a big overturn attrition rate in that position."
Delays in processing have been a problem for years. The department came under scrutiny last year when six people were charged with taking bribes to expedite permits.
The city's in the process of overhauling the building permit system by the end of the year. In the meantime DPP Director Dean Uchida told KITV in a statement the department is still trying to figure out how to improve processing times as contractors continue to wait.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.