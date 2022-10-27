Breast cancer survivor encouraging women to receive annual mammograms-says they are lifesaving

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women here in Hawaii and that's why it's so important to get yearly mammograms because early detection is the best way to fight breast cancer.
It is recommend that women start receiving annual mammograms at the age of 40, but if they have a history of family breast cancer, they can start at younger age.
These screenings allow radiologists to get a complete picture of the breasts and look for any suspicious areas within the tissue.
Staff at the Pali Momi's Womens center say if they notice something abnormal, they can decide whether more testing, such as a biopsy is needed.
The supervisor at the Pali Momi Women's Center, Taina Kobylanski, says, "Mammograms are one of the best ways to detect breast cancer. We can detect the cancer earlier, then our treatment options are better."
Mammogram technologists say they work to make patients feel comfortable and at ease. They want to assure folks that mammograms are quick and painless.
Breast cancer survivor, Aster Raquel, encourages women to schedule their annual mammogram sooner rather than later.
Raquel was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 after self-examining her breasts. She noticed a lump and immediately called her doctor and scheduled a mammogram.
She received a biopsy that confirmed she had stage 2 breast cancer. She went on to receive 6 rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiation, and a mastectomy on the infected breast.
One and half years later, Raquel was finally cancer free. She now shares her story encouraging other women to self-examine and receive mammograms to stay on top of their health.
"The key is early detection because early detection saves lives and definitely saved mine" shares Raquel.
It's important to remember these mammograms only take about 15 minutes, but those 15 minutes can be life-saving.
