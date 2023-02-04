Brain cancer survivor story inspiring others to never give up

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 245 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1123 AM HST, radar indicated that heavy rainfall has eased
over Oahu. There were still some pockets of moderate to heavy
rain in the Waianae and North Shore areas with rates of
around 1 to 2 inches per hour. Stream levels from earlier
rainfall also remain elevated in many areas of the island.
- This advisory includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 245 PM HST if flooding;
persists.;
This Flood Advisory replaces the previously issued Flash Flood;
Warning that was in effect for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Noah Pila is a high school senior who competes for Kemehameha Schools Hawaii in canoe racing. He is not only a strong athlete and competitor, but now a resilient cancer survivor,
It was just moments after a competition that he suffered a seizure and was flown to Queen's Medical Center for testing. That is when he and his family would receive information that would change their lives.
Noah was diagnosed with type 4 brain cancer.
His mom, Anna Golden Kaaua, says she was thankful the tumor was detected early on so it could be operated on. Noah underwent brain surgery to remove the tumor in December.
Only 6 weeks later he is back in the canoe. He helped lead his team to victory at the Big Island Interscholastic Federation and will be competing again this weekend at the HHSAA paddling championship on O'ahu at the Ke'ehi Lagoon.
Kaaua says Noah remains resilient and won't give up. He plans to continue his passion despite the challenges that may come up.
"Noah is such a strong and determined kid that he has taken it like okay well now it's this lets do it, so it's been hard and challenging, I cry everyday but Noa doesn't know that" shares Kaaua.
He still has a long road ahead of him, including going to San Francisco for treatments and expert evaluation. The countless medical bills continue to add up and Noah's family would appreciate any support they can receive.